Nasscom Foundation onboards Six Degrees BCW as its strategic communications partner

The collaboration aims to leverage technology for social impact and drive inclusive digital progress in marginalised communities.
Nasscom Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, has appointed Six Degrees BCW, part of BCW India Group, an integrated communications firm in India, as its strategic communications partner. The collaboration with Six Degrees BCW aims to strengthen Nasscom foundation's brand presence and expand the reach and impact of its TechForGood initiatives across India.
Nasscom Foundation operates across diverse areas including social innovation, women’s entrepreneurship and skilling the youth, thereby integrating sustainable development goals into its initiatives. Committed to leveraging technology to engage marginalised communities and encouraging collaboration among government, industry, and NGOs, the foundation emphasises technology's role in driving inclusive digital progress.
Nidhi Bhasin, CEO, Nasscom foundation, stated,"We are excited to partner with Six Degrees BCW to advance our mission of leveraging technology for social impact. Our organisation has been instrumental in driving digital inclusion in marginalised communities and creating equal opportunities for all sections of the society, and we hope that this collaboration will enable us to amplify our impact even further."
She added, "Six Degrees BCW's expertise in strategic communication and the team’s understanding of the socio-technological landscape aligns with our vision. We believe this partnership will enable us to communicate our initiatives more effectively and inspire greater participation from all stakeholders."
"With India at the cusp of digital transformation, we are thrilled to be partnering with Nasscom foundation on its journey towards driving inclusive digital progress. We will leverage our strong presence in India and our expertise in reaching diverse audiences via a focused approach to drive increased visibility for the foundation's initiatives and further strengthen its position as a catalyst for positive change,” said Vandana Sandhir, India lead at Six Degrees BCW.