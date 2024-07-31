NeoNiche onboards Kaizzen as its strategic communications partner

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership will concentrate on devising and implementing an advanced PR strategy.
NeoNiche, a digital-first full service marketing company, has announced the appointment of Kaizzen as its new public relations partner. Kaizzen will be responsible for developing and executing a comprehensive communications strategy to enhance NeoNiche's brand awareness, media relations, and corporate reputation. Kaizzen will use its PR expertise to reinforce NeoNiche’s presence in key markets and support the company’s ambitious growth plans.
NeoNiche is an event management company, its mission is to build an organisation that values individuals, nurtures relationships, and drives innovation. This vision underscores their commitment to nurturing a supportive environment for team members, consistently delivering outstanding service to clients, and achieving sustainable growth through innovative strategies.
Speaking on the occasion Prateek N Kumar, founder and CEO of NeoNiche said, “In the post-pandemic world, the event industry has felt a tectonic shift, demonstrating remarkable agility, rapidly evolving across formats with innovation and technology at its core. This dynamic landscape compels us to continually develop groundbreaking solutions and reinvent ourselves to showcase India's expertise on a global stage. NeoNiche is at the forefront of this transformation, and we believe our partnership with Kaizzen will only fuel our growth further. With their deep understanding of the industry, we are poised to set a new benchmark for global scale, inspiring and transforming businesses worldwide.”
Commenting the new mandate, Nikhil Pavithran, group president Kaizzen said, “Brands have changed the communication syntax to interact with stakeholders and experiential outings have become a major part of this new methodology. That being said, the event, exhibition, and marketing industry has also witnessed a remarkable growth, and with this partnership with NeoNiche, we want to bring about a comprehensive understanding to all stakeholders, about the possibilities of tomorrow. With their suite of products and services, in-house expertise and drive to innovate, NeoNiche has the potential to be the pioneers of the desired change in sector, charting the way forward. With equal onus on bringing about change to the media and marketing industries, we look forward to amplify NeoNiche’s visibility and propagate meaningful conversations across the spectrum.”