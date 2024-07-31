NeoNiche onboards Kaizzen as its strategic communications partner

Commenting the new mandate, Nikhil Pavithran, group president Kaizzen said, “Brands have changed the communication syntax to interact with stakeholders and experiential outings have become a major part of this new methodology. That being said, the event, exhibition, and marketing industry has also witnessed a remarkable growth, and with this partnership with NeoNiche, we want to bring about a comprehensive understanding to all stakeholders, about the possibilities of tomorrow. With their suite of products and services, in-house expertise and drive to innovate, NeoNiche has the potential to be the pioneers of the desired change in sector, charting the way forward. With equal onus on bringing about change to the media and marketing industries, we look forward to amplify NeoNiche’s visibility and propagate meaningful conversations across the spectrum.”