NittyGritti ropes in Pitchfork Partners as strategic communication counsel

Former Amazon executive, Nikita Bhargav, CEO & co-Founder, NittyGritti, said: “With AI and content at its core, NittyGritti is a unique platform that aids Amazon retailers better their business. Auditing content to ease customer experience and boost conversions is critical for brands and that’s where strategic communication comes to play. We are delighted to have Pitchfork Partners take the platform to the next level by leveraging their expertise & experience in the space. Over the next few weeks, we will be onboarding other partners in the marketing space, even as we step up recruitment plans and bring in exceptional talent. I’m confident with these additions to the team, the best is yet to come!”