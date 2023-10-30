Nucleus PR bags the PR mandate for Litmus

Available on all online marketplaces and its website, the brand currently offers 13 products that cater to both men and women.
Nucleus PR has bagged the PR mandate for Litmus – a design and technology company. Nucleus PR will be instrumental in strengthening the reputation of the brand which offers a diverse range of technology-assisted grooming products catering to both men and women, ensuring that everyone has access to top-notch tools for self-expression and self-care.
Commenting on the win, Tarunjeet Rattan, managing partner, Nucleus PR, said “At Nucleus, we are driven by a strategic approach that addresses the core target audience aligning seamlessly with Litmus’ ideology. Their dedication to crafting premium, yet affordable lifestyle products that truly enrich the lives of consumers is an inspiration. This win strengthens our commitment to partnering with brands that redefine value and quality. We aim to create a strong brand reputation that is rooted in their truth and not only sets trends but raises the bar for value-driven innovation in the industry."
“Together, we're committed to telling our story, sharing our values, and connecting with our customers on a deeper level. The team brings in fresh ideas backed by experience. With the expertise of the Nucleus PR team by our side, we're confident that we'll be able to amplify our message and reach even more individuals who appreciate the true value our brand offers.” said Rohit Bachhawat, co-founder, Litmus.