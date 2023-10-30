Nucleus PR bags the PR mandate for Litmus

Commenting on the win, Tarunjeet Rattan, managing partner, Nucleus PR, said “At Nucleus, we are driven by a strategic approach that addresses the core target audience aligning seamlessly with Litmus’ ideology. Their dedication to crafting premium, yet affordable lifestyle products that truly enrich the lives of consumers is an inspiration. This win strengthens our commitment to partnering with brands that redefine value and quality. We aim to create a strong brand reputation that is rooted in their truth and not only sets trends but raises the bar for value-driven innovation in the industry."