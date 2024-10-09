Ola CEO’s response to public criticism puts spotlight on the thin line between defense and defeat

On October 6, 2024, a social media feud unfolded on short messaging platform X between Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and comedian Kunal Kamra regarding the quality of EV maker’s service. This exchange sparked a public discourse, highlighting the importance of effective crisis communication in today's digital age.

Without getting into the merits of arguments presented by the duo, it is evident that instead of a prompt and measured response to Kamra’s criticism, Aggarwal relied on a combative approach by telling the comedian to either “help” the company or stay quiet, and mocking him by referring to his career as “failed.” The OLA CEO’s remarks drew widespread criticism, raising questions about how leaders should engage with their critics online.

Comparing this situation to an incident where Zomato's founder, Deepinder Goyal, was criticised for introducing “Veg-Fleet” and assigning green uniforms to those delivery executives, he quickly understood what consumers wanted and reversed the decision to differentiate delivery partners by uniform.

Another recent instance is when he posed as a delivery executive and went to a mall to deliver food. Upon entering the mall, he realised that delivery executives were not provided with a comfortable place to wait for their orders, which he immediately took note of and resolved.

These incidents bring out a critical lesson in how business leaders can mismanage public relations during moments of scrutiny and criticism. Aggarwal’s defensive and confrontational response not only intensified the controversy but also shifted the narrative away from customer concerns to the CEO’s behaviour.

Along with public criticism, the central government has taken action after receiving many complaints about service issues with Ola Electric, as per a report from Business Today.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a showcause notice to the company after looking into the complaints. The notice, dated October 3, states that Ola Electric seems to have broken several rules under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. These include poor service, misleading ads, unfair practices, and consumer rights violations. The company has been given 15 days to respond to the notice.

Shares of Ola Electric fell 6% to its day’s low of Rs 85.21 on BSE after CCPA’s show-cause notice to the company alarmed by the growing amount of consumer complaints.

With all the heated arguments, leading to escalations, issuing public notices, communication experts believe that Aggarwal definitely should have used a more constructive and professional response to address the concern.

Bhaskar Majumdar, co-originator, CommsAdda, shares that social media requires careful consideration when engaging with anyone, especially someone like Kunal Kamra, who has a significant following.

He suggests expressing appreciation for his feedback would demonstrate that the company values customer input. Next, providing a brief explanation of the factors contributing to the delays and service issues—without making excuses—would help customers understand the context.

“By doing the above-mentiond steps, Bhavish could have turned a challenging situation into an opportunity to reinforce customer trust and loyalty. It's important to remember to avoid saying anything online that you wouldn’t want to see on a billboard with your face on it,” he says.

Nidhi Sabbarwal, director, PRtainment Media and Communications, adds that to maintain professionalism and sublime the entire situation, Aggarwal could have provided specific details about the steps Ola Electric is taking to address delays and service issues, demonstrating a commitment to improvement.

Issuing a transparent statement that acknowledges the situation and outlines the steps being taken to address the issues demonstrates accountability and a commitment to engaging with stakeholders.

Sabbarwal further states that the primary focus should be to take purely customer-centric actions. “Showcasing proactive measures like extended warranties, and free service checkups for existing customers can help restore credibility for Ola Electric. Instead of focussing on the external negativities, they should fix ‘what went wrong’.”

In today's rapidly growing digital age, social media has become a crucial place for brands and consumer engagement. For CEOs and other senior leaders, these public interactions can be tricky, as they are often expected to address criticism in real time.

This presents a unique challenge— to strike the right balance between the two while maintaining professionalism in public forums.

Majumdar says that using a respectful and professional tone in all interactions is crucial, as it avoids confrontational or dismissive language and reinforces the company’s commitment to professionalism.

“It’s also important to recognise when to take discussions offline or move them to more private channels. Not every issue requires a public response, and sometimes a direct approach is more effective. Most importantly, setting clear internal guidelines for social media engagement ensures that all communications align with the company’s values and messaging,” he adds.

Himanshu Arora, co-founder, Social Panga, highlights building up some positive initiatives in terms of customer service and effective communication for next few months. He also emphasises focussing on product/services, avoiding direct end communications and give end results to customers.

“Having a defending approach and saying we are working towards a larger business challenge or motive, will not help. Customers are paying for services and products and the right way to acknowledge a mistake it accept it. Ola can also work on sharing timely updates to customers. This will be one of the key ways to damage control and over 3-6 months, things will be taken care of,” he explains.

Adding to the Zomato incident, Majumdar says that both (Zomato and Ola) cases illustrate that a well-thought-out communication strategy is crucial. Leaders must strike a balance between addressing concerns and maintaining professionalism while conveying a positive narrative for the company.

He adds that Goyal’s candid acknowledgment of the issues played a key role in rebuilding trust, whereas unclear or dismissive responses can worsen public sentiment.

Adding to what Majumdar explained, Sabbarwal says, “The primary lesson that we can get from situations like these is to always acknowledge customers first and sincerely work on mitigating backlash. Maintaining a professional demeanor in public forums, especially in social media disputes, is crucial for preserving brand integrity.”