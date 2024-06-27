One Source secures the corporate communications mandate for insurtech company Vitraya Technologies

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It aims to develop communication strategies, focusing on storytelling, online reputation building, and investor relations management.
Integrated marketing consultancy, One Source, today announced that it has won the corporate communication mandate for Vitraya Technologies, an insurtech company.
One Source will spearhead and build comprehensive communication strategies for Vitraya Technologies across creative storytelling, online reputation building, and investor relations management.
Established in 2019, Vitraya Technologies has grown rapidly, partnering with clientele such as Star Health, Niva Bupa, Bajaj Allianz, and more, in India, as well as Allianz, United Healthcare, and Cigna, globally.
The company's proprietary auto-adjudication systems can enable critical decision-making within 'one-millionth of a second', revolutionising the claim settlement process. Leading the account for One Source will be lead counsel, Niharika Sagar, reporting into Debaman Guin, co-lead, Corporate Communication at One Source.
"Our vision at Vitraya Technologies is to redefine and transform the healthcare claim settlement process," commented Avdhesh Sharma, India-president at Vitraya Technologies on the partnership continuing, "By providing seamless, accurate, and fast settlement systems, we enhance the experience of the entire healthcare ecosystem and bring tangible value to our clients, setting new standards in the industry. We want to partner with a firm which is equally invested in our brand, and One Source was the clear winner."
"At One Source, our primary focus is on driving measurable business impact for our clients through integrated marketing strategies”, said Sandeep Rao, Co-founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, One Source. "Our approach to driving outcomes through earned media enables us to craft strategies that drive growth and success for our clients, ensuring that their business growth remains paramount. By aligning our efforts with Vitraya Technologies' mission to enhance efficiency, trust, and value in the healthcare system, we are confident in our ability to foster mutual growth and success."