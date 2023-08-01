Pitchfork Partners bags the communication mandate for YAAP

Pitchfork will be responsible for managing end-to-end PR solutions for YAAP in India.
YAAP, a specialized content and influencer marketing company that brings together technology, data and content to deliver high-quality creative solutions has appointed Pitchfork Partners as its strategic communication counsel. With this appointment, Pitchfork will be responsible for managing end-to-end PR solutions for YAAP in India.
YAAP offers an integrated approach to connect brands with consumers and is recognized for creating unique brand experiences. The 3D philosophy of YAAP forays into a full communication spectrum from creation to amplification: design, discovery, and distribution with content as its centerpiece. YAAP has always been driven by its philosophy of “Built for Now” which enables the company to constantly be ahead of the curve. At YAAP, evolution is a part of its DNA.
Talking about onboarding Pitchfork Partners as their strategic communication counsel, Manan Kapur, Senior Partner, YAAP said: “We are excited to have Pitchfork Partners on board, and we strongly believe that their expertise will add immense value to our endeavors. Really looking forward to pushing boundaries and achieving new heights together.”
On winning the mandate, Pannkajj D Desai, chief operating officer, Pitchfork Partners, said, “YAAP is an award-winning agency with an incredible body of work to their credit. They are known for the singular brand experiences that they create for their clients and are committed to breaking new ground in India’s digital-first revolution. We look forward to working with them and we are positive that our expertise will play a pivotal role to help YAAP achieve its goals through strategic and insights-driven communication.”
YAAP has a presence across India, the Middle East & Singapore and has worked with the likes of NPCI, IndusInd Bank, UN Habitat, MPL, NITI Aayog, SBI Cards, Meghalaya Tourism & many more.