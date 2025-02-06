Pitchfork Partners eyes future in digital, ESG & influencer marketing

On January 18, 2025, Indian PR agency Pitchfork Partners completed 10 years in the industry. Since its inception, the agency has collaborated with brands such as JM Financial, Tata Motors, Jeep, Mars PetCare, TVS, Bikaji, and many more.

Advertisment

Jaideep Shergill, founding partner of Pitchfork Partners, tells afaqs! that when the agency was established, the industry was already undergoing transformation. However, major shifts began around 2008–2009 and gained momentum by 2014–2015.

According to him, digital media now plays an important role, with social platforms such as LinkedIn being critical for corporate communications and Instagram serving as a go-to for brand and product messaging in PR efforts.

He also highlights the growing focus on internal communications, employer branding, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) communication, and DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) initiatives.

“Today, PR is not just about managing brand reputation but also includes purpose-driven communication, CSR initiatives, and a more holistic corporate communication approach.” Jaideep Shergill, Pitchfork Partners

Pitchfork Partners has carved a niche for itself by focussing on strategic counsel rather than just campaign execution. Speaking about the agency’s guiding principles, Shergill emphasises that its core values were deliberately defined to shape its approach.

"We see ourselves as 'warriors'—problem solvers who are goal-oriented, proactive, and committed to making things happen," he says.

He adds that the agency’s values include a dedication to excellence, a client-centric approach, and upholding high-quality work standards. “We aim to be trusted advisors to our clients, providing strategic counsel rather than just executing PR campaigns."

While Pitchfork Partners works across industries, the majority of its clients—roughly 70-80%—come from corporate, financial services, and technology sectors, with the remainder spanning a variety of other areas.

India vs global PR practices

Emphasising the distinctions between PR practices in India and global markets, Shergill points out that, while India’s PR industry has significantly matured over the past decade, it still has a long way to go compared to Western markets.

"The biggest difference is that India is still an evolving market, whereas western markets are more mature. However, over the past decade, the quality of work and strategic understanding in India have improved significantly," he explains.

According to Shergill, despite these advancements, India's contribution to the global PR and communications market remains minimal.

"India's PR and communications market contributes only about 1.5% of global revenue. In contrast, the US alone accounts for 50%, while Asia (including India) makes up about 15%. Given India's vast population, this contribution is relatively small, indicating significant growth potential." Jaideep Shergill, Pitchfork Partners

Shergill remains optimistic, saying that the gap between Indian and international PR work is closing. "The good news is that the quality of PR work in India and international markets is narrowing. Indian agencies are now delivering work that is on par with global standards."

AI in PR

As artificial intelligence continues to transform industries, PR agencies are cautiously integrating AI into their workflows. Pitchfork Partners adopts a measured approach to AI implementation, using it for efficiency without sacrificing authenticity.

"We take a balanced approach. While we use AI for specific tasks like email drafting and efficiency optimisation, we also have checks in place to ensure content authenticity and originality," Shergill states.

He also warns that, while AI can enhance certain aspects of PR, it should not be relied on excessively. He does not want AI-generated content to lack human insight and strategic depth.

Future plans

Pitchfork Partners aims to refine its capabilities in digital marketing, influencer marketing, and ESG communication, among other evolving areas.

"Our focus remains on continuous improvement. We want to refine our capabilities in digital marketing, influencer marketing, ESG communication, and other evolving areas while staying true to our core values." Jaideep Shergill, Pitchfork Partners

The agency also values talent retention and building long-term client relationships. The company believes in "moderate, sustainable growth while keeping high service quality".

The road ahead for the PR industry in 2025

Looking ahead, Shergill sees continued evolution within India's PR landscape. While India’s PR quality has improved, he believes the industry has yet to realise its full potential on a global scale.

According to the Public Relations Consultants Association of India’s (PRCAI) Sprint 2024-25 survey, India's PR industry earned Rs 2,500 crore in revenue in FY 2023, up 19% compared to the previous year.

With an average annual growth rate of 12.8% over the last decade, the industry is expected to reach Rs 4,570 crore by FY 2030. Strategic public relations, new technology, influencer marketing, and purpose-driven campaigns are fuelling this expansion.

"The industry will continue to evolve. While India’s PR quality has improved, we still 'punch below our weight' globally. Given that we contribute only 1.5% of the global PR market, there is immense growth potential," says Shergill.