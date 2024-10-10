Pitchfork Partners wins Ashley Madison’s communications mandate in India

Mumbai-based communications agency, Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting LLP, has been appointed as the strategic communication counsel for Ashley Madison, a global married dating site. As a platform, Ashley Madison is renowned for offering its users a discreet space to explore personal relationships with a like-minded community. As part of the mandate, Pitchfork Partners will drive the holistic communication narrative and manage the PR, social, and digital mandate for Ashley Madison in India.
With its global presence in 45 countries, the platform empowers people to navigate relationships with discretion and utmost respect for privacy. As it expands its footprint in India, the collaboration with Pitchfork Partners will enable Ashley Madison to create an engaging communication and digital strategy built to resonate with the cultural sensitivities of the country.
Sharing his thoughts about the partnership, Paul Keable, chief strategy officer, Ashley Madison, shared, “We look forward to expanding our operations in India and growing our global membership base, which now exceeds 85 million since the site’s inception in 2002. In this endeavor, we rely on the expertise of Pitchfork Partners to help us effectively communicate with both existing and prospective users and to establish our platform as a safe and secure space for discreet connections.”
Speaking about the appointment, Jaideep Shergill, co-founder of Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Ashley Madison. Our approach to building thoughtful communication and digital strategies for the brand is in line with their commitment to providing a non-judgmental and like-minded space for personal exploration. Together, we look forward to creating a positive narrative that respects the cultural fabric of India while supporting Ashley Madison's growth in the market.”