Pitchfork Partners wins communication mandate for Bajaj's Triumph Motorcycles

Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting LLP has been awarded the India communication mandate for the largest UK-owned motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph Motorcycles, by Bajaj Auto. This widens the existing partnership between Pitchfork and Bajaj Auto, the world’s most valuable two-and three-wheeler company. Pitchfork already manages Bajaj Auto’s corporate and brand communication mandates for its own range and the KTM brand.
Recently, Triumph transferred its India sales and marketing operations to Bajaj Auto. The two auto majors in 2020 had announced a strategic partnership to jointly create a new range of mid-sized Triumph Motorcycles, and the transfer marks a new phase of the partnership. Pitchfork Partners will work with the Triumph team at Bajaj Auto to strengthen its reputation and increase brand visibility in India. The consultancy will manage corporate and product communication, including products that will be launched under the partnership.
Triumph Motorcycles, the British motorcycle brand established in 1902, has always set the standard for category-winning machines that combine design, character, desirability and performance to create truly distinctive motorcycles. True to its brand ethos, each product in the Indian market is dedicated to delivering a great riding experience through the fusion of a well-balanced, easy-to-handle chassis and strong, flexible engines. The result is an inspiring range of motorcycles delivering usable performance blended with character.
Jaideep Shergill, co-founder, Pitchfork Partners, added: “Triumph’s transfer of sales and marketing operations to Bajaj Auto is a huge milestone. We are excited to work with these iconic automobile brands. Working with Bajaj Auto on its corporate and brand mandate has been truly invigorating and we are very excited to now also take on the Triumph mandate.”
Pitchfork Partners is a strategy consultancy focused on client reputation, which it believes is the key differentiator between business success and failure. The automotive industry is thriving in India with several brands aiming to increase mindshare. Pitchfork Partners specialises in understanding business needs and aligning communication to business goals, championing reputation building, management and protection. The consultancy sees itself as a reputation warrior, offering bespoke solutions and a team comprising marketing and communication veterans.