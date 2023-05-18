Pitchfork Partners wins communication mandate for Bajaj's Triumph Motorcycles

Recently, Triumph transferred its India sales and marketing operations to Bajaj Auto. The two auto majors in 2020 had announced a strategic partnership to jointly create a new range of mid-sized Triumph Motorcycles, and the transfer marks a new phase of the partnership. Pitchfork Partners will work with the Triumph team at Bajaj Auto to strengthen its reputation and increase brand visibility in India. The consultancy will manage corporate and product communication, including products that will be launched under the partnership.