Pocket FM appoints One Source to drive its public relations mandate

One Source will spearhead and build comprehensive communication strategies for Pocket FM across creative storytelling.
Integrated marketing consultancy, One Source, today announced its partnership with the audio series platform Pocket FM for its public relations mandate. One Source will spearhead and build comprehensive communication strategies for Pocket FM across creative storytelling, and bring to life Pocket FM’s exciting growth journey and leadership in the audio entertainment space.
With a presence spanning India, USA and few other international markets, Pocket FM boasts a global community of 130 million listeners. For One Source, the mandate will be spearheaded by lead counsel on the account, Harsh Raj and his team, reporting into co-lead for corporate communication, Debaman Guin.
Regarding the partnership, Rahul Nag, director - communications and partnerships, Pocket FM, said “One Source impressed us with their focus on driving business impact and their commitment to partnering with brands. As we pioneered a new entertainment category globally with audio series, it was crucial to find partners who share our vision and align with our strategic approach. One Source proved to be the perfect fit, understanding our goals and aligning seamlessly with our strategy.”
Sandeep Rao, co–founder and co- chief executive officer, One Source commented on the win, “This collaboration is a testament to the business impact work we have delivered with partners across the globe. Our focus as a consultancy has always been on growing our partners’ businesses, thereon growing ours. We are excited to collaborate with Pocket FM in the next phase of our mutual growth and build a category which is poised to disrupt the future of global entertainment”.