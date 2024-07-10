Pocket FM appoints One Source to drive its public relations mandate

Sandeep Rao, co–founder and co- chief executive officer, One Source commented on the win, “This collaboration is a testament to the business impact work we have delivered with partners across the globe. Our focus as a consultancy has always been on growing our partners’ businesses, thereon growing ours. We are excited to collaborate with Pocket FM in the next phase of our mutual growth and build a category which is poised to disrupt the future of global entertainment”.