Posterity Consulting selects Wing Communications as its PR partner

Wing Communications, a digital, PR, and social media agency has won the public relations mandate for Posterity Consulting, a name in the field of human resources services and skilling.
Wing Communications will be responsible for developing strategy-driven PR activities along with media duties for Posterity Consulting. The aim of the partnership is to highlight Posterity as a preferred partner in the field of human resource related services.
Commenting on the partnership, the director, Posterity Consulting, Chandra Shekhar said, “Wing Communications, a key PR player will serve as a communication bridge that will strategically place Posterity Consulting in the highlights of its domain between the speakers, delegates and the media. This synergistic partnership will see an inter-play of Posterity Consulting's human resource and organisational management expertise with Wing Communications' outreach capabilities”.
Speaking of the association, the CEO & co-founder, Wing Communications said, “We are confident that with our PR team expertise, we will be able to position the brand for maximum impact. In this collaboration, we will be executing creative, disruptive, and seamlessly driven impactful PR campaigns that would help in driving more proactive and personalised communication that will guide customers and improve overall outcomes.”
This partnership marks a significant milestone in the journey of both Wing Communications and Posterity Consulting, promising a future of growth and success.