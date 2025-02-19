PR in 2025: Avian WE’s take on AI, pushing creativity and business growth

The PR industry in 2024 experienced a transformative shift, driven by the growing integration of artificial intelligence and digital-first communication strategies. While the year was marked by cautious optimism, agencies across the board embraced technology to enhance efficiency, creativity, and analytics.

In an exclusive conversation, Nitin Mantri, regional executive managing director (APAC), WE Communications, and group CEO, Avian WE, reflects on the key milestones of 2024, the evolving role of PR in business strategy, and the outlook for the industry in 2025.

From winning a Silver Lion at Cannes to leveraging AI for productivity and crisis management, Avian WE remained committed to its core strengths in technology, consumer PR, and social impact.

Edited excerpts :

What was the highlight for Avian WE in 2024, and how did the PR industry evolve over the year?

Looking at the PR industry as a whole, I would say 2024 was a cautiously optimistic year. It was a year where we significantly integrated technology into our work. The industry, including our agency, was increasingly exposed to AI and its potential impact. People experimented with AI-powered tools across design, text, and video, making technological adoption a key highlight.

For Avian WE, despite a challenging environment, we achieved double-digit growth. We remained committed to our core areas, such as technology, consumer PR, and social impact. Investing in our people and training continued to be a priority. One of our biggest milestones was winning a Silver Lion at Cannes—one of the most prestigious recognitions in the industry. It was a moment of pride, not just for us but for the PR sector as a whole.

Were there any industry trends that you feel PR professionals embraced too quickly?

I wouldn’t say there was a trend we embraced too quickly, but I do believe there was excessive concern around AI initially. While it’s essential to adapt to new technology, the fear of AI replacing jobs created unnecessary panic. Rather than viewing AI as a threat, we should focus on how it enhances productivity and efficiency.

With the growing importance of influencer marketing, how do you see influencers shaping PR narratives today?

Influencers play a crucial role, especially for brands that require experiential marketing. They are also relevant in crisis situations, helping shape narratives and build trust. Given their increasing impact, I appreciate the introduction of regulations and guidelines to bring more transparency and accountability to influencer marketing. A structured approach ensures ethical practices in the industry.

With the decline of traditional trade media and the rise of digital platforms, how should PR agencies adapt?

I wouldn’t say traditional media is disappearing—it’s evolving. Many legacy print publications have transitioned to digital formats, so media is still very much relevant. At the same time, online-only platforms and social media have gained prominence.

PR agencies must adopt a dual approach—leveraging traditional media while also building strong narratives on digital platforms. Social media plays a critical role, particularly in reaching younger audiences like Gen Z. For instance, if a brand wants visibility among younger consumers, it must have a presence on platforms like Instagram and engage with credible digital publications. The challenge is balancing both effectively.

Have client expectations from PR agencies changed over the years, especially in terms of driving business outcomes?

Yes, clients now expect more measurable outcomes from PR campaigns. They want to see a clear impact on business performance. While PR has always created a positive halo effect for brands, new analytics tools now allow us to track business-related outcomes more effectively. However, not all PR activities can be directly linked to sales—it’s more about creating an environment that facilitates business growth.

Crisis management is a major aspect of PR. How has the nature of crises evolved over the past decade?

Crises have become more immediate and complex, primarily due to the rise of social media. Earlier, a crisis might unfold over a few days, but now, it can escalate within minutes. Misinformation spreads rapidly, making it critical for brands to monitor and respond in real time.

Companies now require robust crisis communication strategies, proactive reputation management, and quick response mechanisms. PR agencies play a crucial role in helping brands navigate such situations effectively.

How is Avian WE leveraging AI in PR, particularly in tackling misinformation?

AI is primarily being used to enhance productivity. We have teams that leverage AI for insights, analytics, and campaign optimisation. Fact-checking tools powered by AI can help identify and counter misinformation, but AI itself isn’t a solution for misinformation—it’s just a tool. The human element remains vital in ensuring credibility and accuracy in communication.

What is your outlook for the PR industry in 2025?

I foresee three key trends shaping the industry:

Increased AI adoption – AI and data analytics will play a bigger role in campaign planning and measurement. While 2023 saw experimentation, 2024 witnessed significant adoption, and this will only accelerate in 2025. Creativity as a differentiator – PR agencies will need to push creative boundaries to stand out in an increasingly competitive space. Geopolitical impact – Global political developments, such as the US elections, will influence business and communication strategies. The way brands communicate will be crucial, and PR professionals will play a key role in shaping these narratives.

While we remain cautiously optimistic, India is in a stronger position compared to many global markets. The industry will continue to grow, albeit with some challenges.