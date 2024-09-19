PR industry veterans Rafi Q Khan and Rohan Srinivasan launch Compass Communications

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Compass Communications is a full-service agency, providing end-to-end services and training to clients seeking senior counsel.
Public relations industry veterans Rafi Q Khan and Rohan Srinivasan have announced that they have joined hands to launch an independent communications consulting firm, Compass Communications.
Khan, with over two decades of public relations and communications experience, was most recently head of client services and new business at FleishmanHillard India, part of the Omnicom Group. He has also held several leadership positions across Image Inc., Archetype, and Weber Shandwick, in addition to being the CEO of Cohn & Wolfe, part of BCW when the agency first entered India. He has also been the head of communications for an infrastructure developer. Khan is also a certified crisis manager and trainer.
Srinivasan, with over 24 years’ experience in public relations, integrated marketing and reputation management, has been in leadership roles across corporate, media and agency environments in the subcontinent and the United Kingdom. His previous stints include managing director of Ketchum Sampark and South head at Madison PR. He also spearheaded the market entry of independent UK agency Eulogy and was the Head of Marketing and Communications for Vyoma, a digital signage company.
Headquartered in Delhi NCR, Compass Communications is a full-service agency, providing end-to-end services and training to clients seeking senior counsel. Currently, the Compass team has under a dozen consultants and the agency works with affiliates across the country.
Announcing the launch, Khan said, “Our team's diverse backgrounds and experience of working across leading global MNCs, listed companies and start-ups, means we're flexible and agile to ensure our operations and team are aligned with our client's needs from the start. We simply aim to be the ‘Compass’ that guides and delivers on our clients’ communication objectives for optimal business impact.”
Srinivasan added, “We’ve already managed to sign up brands across diverse sectors such as Auto, Consumer, HR, Education, Real Estate and Technology. At our core, we will be true to ensuring our clients get the best of both worlds—an agency that implements and understands global best practices and yet appreciates what it takes to deliver results locally.”