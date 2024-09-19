PR industry veterans Rafi Q Khan and Rohan Srinivasan launch Compass Communications

Khan, with over two decades of public relations and communications experience, was most recently head of client services and new business at FleishmanHillard India, part of the Omnicom Group. He has also held several leadership positions across Image Inc., Archetype, and Weber Shandwick, in addition to being the CEO of Cohn & Wolfe, part of BCW when the agency first entered India. He has also been the head of communications for an infrastructure developer. Khan is also a certified crisis manager and trainer.