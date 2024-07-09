PR Professionals bags integrated communications mandate for Department of Education, Government of Bihar

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
PR Professionals (PRP) the flagship of PRP Group has been awarded the integrated communications mandate for the Department of Education, Government of Bihar. Secured through a competitive multi-agency pitch, the comprehensive mandate includes digital, public relations, and branding work along with Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities for the Department.
Earlier this year, PRP was entrusted with the integrated communications mandate for the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh. The integrated mandate for Andhra Pradesh includes the development and execution of extensive digital and media communication strategies aimed at generating awareness and impact of various transformative educational initiatives.
PRP's work with the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, covers several key programs such as the Supporting Andhra’s Learning Transformation Program (SALT), funded by the World Bank, Samagra Siksha, Mana Badi Nadu Nedu Programme, and the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka Programme. These initiatives are designed to bring substantial improvements to the state's educational landscape.
“We are honored to be chosen by the Department of Education, Government of Bihar, for this critical assignment. We're committed to amplifying Bihar's educational efforts and showcasing their impact. This collaboration strengthens our resolve to develop impactful communication strategies that empower India's education sector,” shared Sarvesh Tiwari, founder and managing director, PR Professionals.
PRP successfully tackled the challenge of promoting the Bihar School Examination Board's (BSEB) vision, mission, and goals to students and parents through digital channels. Its dedicated in-house digital team achieved remarkable results, not only meeting the objectives but also skyrocketing user engagement to millions.
PRP's expertise extends to a wide range of educational institutions, including the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Board (ICSE), IIT Roorkee, IIM Shillong, SGT University, Manav Rachna University, The Northcap University, MVN Group of Schools, and the Apparel Training & Design Center (ATDC) among others.