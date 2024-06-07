PR Professionals bags the PR mandate for ACE- Action Construction Equipment

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
PRP will be handling the construction equipment making company's PR mandate, pan India.
PR Professionals (PRP), the flagship of the PRP Group, announced that it has secured the public relations mandate of ACE- Action Construction Equipment, pick and carry cranes manufacturer and a material handling and construction equipment manufacturer. ACE boasts an impressive portfolio encompassing Pick & Carry Cranes, Mobile/Fixed Tower Cranes, Backhoe Loaders, Crawler Cranes, Truck Mounted Cranes, and other essential Construction Equipment. PRP will be handling its PR mandate, pan India.
PR Professionals' client roster includes notable names like National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO), Uttar Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRCL), Patna Metro, Rodic Consultants, Systra, RAILTECH, CIDCO, Rapid Metro, Gurgaon, and many others.
“We're excited to collaborate with PR Professionals, a leader in infrastructure communications. Their strategic approach and understanding of our business will be key in raising awareness of our innovative equipment solutions and further solidifying our position as India's leading construction equipment manufacturer,” said Sorab Agarwal, executive director at ACE.
Sarvesh Tiwari, founder and managing director, PR Professionals shared, “India's infrastructure boom presents a dynamic landscape for construction equipment leaders like ACE. We're thrilled to join forces, leveraging our expertise to propel ACE's brand to the forefront of this thriving market.”