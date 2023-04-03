PR Professionals bags the public relations mandate of Paras Health

The rebranding campaign was the first campaign led by PR Professionals for Paras Health.
PR Professionals (PRP) has bagged the PR mandate of Paras Health after a multi-agency pitch. PRP will be responsible for end-to-end public-relations services for Paras Health across India. The chain, which started with its first hospital in Gurugram in 2006, has expanded to Patna, Darbhanga, Udaipur, Panchkula, and Ranchi and now extending itself to Srinagar & Kanpur.
Sarvesh Tiwari, founder & managing director, PR Professionals said, “Paras Health’s mission has always been to provide compassionate and quality healthcare services to everyone. They have an exceptional team of people passionate about providing the best care for patients and their families. We are honoured to work with them to ensure that it continues to improve and deliver healthcare services and enhance patient outcomes via clinical excellence, empathy, and compassionate care.”
Paras Healthcare recently unveiled its new brand campaign along with the launch of its new logo which reflects the commitment to innovation and progress while symbolising healing and trust. The entire rebranding campaign was the first campaign led by PR Professionals for Paras Health.