PR Professionals secures PR mandate of E-Gaming Federation (EGF)

PR Professionals (PRP) the flagship of PRP Group has won the PR mandate of the E-Gaming Federation (EGF). PRP will be responsible for managing the public relations and communications strategy for EGF, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to protecting consumer interests and establishing regulatory standards for the online gaming industry in India.
EGF represents a diverse range of online gaming operators, including one of India’s top three gaming unicorns. The organisation plays a crucial role in shaping the future of the online gaming industry in the country.
“India is the fastest-growing mobile gaming market, with the annual revenue of the overall Indian gaming industry expected to almost double to $6 billion by 2028 from $3.1 billion in 2023. Effective communications will play a key role in the growth of this sector. We are delighted to join forces with PR Professionals and I am confident that this partnership will help us effectively communicate the EGF’s vision and initiatives to a wider audience, contributing to the industry’s growth," said, Anuraag Saxena, CEO, E-Gaming Federation.
"The online gaming industry is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector with immense potential. We are excited to partner with the E-Gaming Federation at this pivotal moment of industry growth. We look forward to collaborating with EGF in its commitment to consumer protection and responsible gaming. India's gaming industry is witnessing extraordinary growth, and we are thrilled to contribute to its success story,” shared Sarvesh Tiwari, founder and managing director – PR Professionals.