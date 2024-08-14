PR Professionals secures PR mandate of E-Gaming Federation (EGF)

“India is the fastest-growing mobile gaming market, with the annual revenue of the overall Indian gaming industry expected to almost double to $6 billion by 2028 from $3.1 billion in 2023. Effective communications will play a key role in the growth of this sector. We are delighted to join forces with PR Professionals and I am confident that this partnership will help us effectively communicate the EGF’s vision and initiatives to a wider audience, contributing to the industry’s growth," said, Anuraag Saxena, CEO, E-Gaming Federation.