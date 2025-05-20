PR Professionals wins digital mandate for Bihar State Food & Civil Supplies Corporation

PR Professionals (PRP) an integrated communications firm and the flagship of PRP Group has been awarded the digital media mandate for Bihar State Food & Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (BSFC), the nodal agency responsible for the distribution of one of the largest Public Distribution Systems (PDS) in the country. This partnership marks a significant step toward transforming BSFC’s digital outreach, enabling greater visibility, transparency, and public connection. Through this mandate, PRP will spearhead BSFC’s digital communications, focusing on building a transparent and engaging narrative that resonates with citizens, stakeholders, and policymakers alike.
Established in 1973, Bihar State Food & Civil Supplies Corporation operates under the Food and Consumer Protection Department of the Government of Bihar. BSFC is pivotal to ensuring the availability of food grains to the public at affordable prices as well as for enhancing food security for the poor across the state through the distribution of essential commodities like rice, wheat, sugar, and kerosene via more than 45,000 Fair Price Shops.
Dr. Sarvesh Kumar Tiwari, founder and managing director, PR Professionals, said, “We are honored to partner with Bihar State Food & Civil Supplies Corporation, an institution that plays a critical role in safeguarding food security for millions. Our efforts will be focused on amplifying BSFC’s mission and impact through strategic digital outreach, fostering public trust, and showcasing the Corporation’s innovations in governance and service delivery. We see this collaboration as more than a mandate, it is a shared commitment to social good, transparency, and inclusive development.”
With this mandate, PRP’s foothold in the state of Bihar has become stronger. In addition to this new mandate, the agency has served several key government and public sector institutions in the state, including the department of revenue and land reforms, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Bihar Agricultural Management & Extension Training Institute (BAMETI), Bihar Water Development Society, Software Technology Parks of India, Bihar Vidhan Sabha, Bihar Business Connect, Bihar State Food Corporation, Soil Conservation Board, Patna Metro, and GSTN, among others. With a strong track record in executing high-profile government campaigns, PRP recently managed the publicity and event execution for the prestigious 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC) held in Patna. The event, which brought together key legislative leaders from across the country, was a landmark occasion, and PRP played a crucial role in ensuring its widespread media visibility and seamless execution.