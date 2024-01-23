PR Professionals wins the PR and digital media mandate of PFRDA

PRP will be spearheading the overall communications strategy of Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority.
PR Professionals, the flagship of the PRP Group, has won the communicators mandate including public relations and digital media, of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).
PFRDA, functioning under the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, serves as the chief regulatory body overseeing the comprehensive supervision and regulation of pensions nationwide. Tasked with promoting, developing, and regulating organised pension funds, notably the National Pension System (NPS), PFRDA operates with the mission of catering to the sustainable old-age income needs of the populace
The mandate was secured following a competitive multi-agency pitch. PRP will be spearheading the overall communications strategy of PFRDA.
"We welcome PR Professionals onboard and look forward to a fruitful collaboration with them. We aim to leverage PRP’s expertise in PR and digital media to effectively engage stakeholders and drive awareness about the importance of financial security through the pension scheme," shared communication, media and public relations department, PFRDA.
Commenting on the win, Sarvesh Tiwari, founder and managing director, PR Professionals, shared, "We are enthusiastic about contributing our strategic insights and digital proficiency to amplify PFRDA's objectives, facilitating eater outreach and engagement with stakeholders. This partnership signifies a significant step towards fortifying PFRDA's communication strategies and advancing its mission of ensuring financial security through pension schemes for all citizens.”