PRCAI announces new leadership; Kunal Kishore named President

Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI), the apex body representing PR and communication consultants in the country, today announced the appointment of its new Managing Committee (MANCOM) and the 5 National Chairs who are part of the Executive Committee (EXCOM) for the 2025-2027 term.

This year’s elections saw strong member participation. Five leaders were elected through voting, while four were elected unanimously.

Kunal Kishore, group CEO and co-founder of Value 360 Communications, who has served as PRCAI’s vice president for the past four years, has been elected president. He succeeds Atul Sharma, CEO, Ruder Finn India and head, Middle East, who led PRCAI through two terms, including expanded membership, the onboarding of first-ever CEO, launch of signature industry programs, and a renewed focus on ethics and talent.

The new MANCOM will continue to work in close collaboration with Deeptie Sethi, CEO, PRCAI, to drive a progressive, future-ready agenda rooted in inclusivity, action, and industry impact. The committee includes:

Kunal Kishore, group CEO and co-founder of Value 360 Communications - president, PRCAI

Neha Mehrotra, managing director, Avian WE - vice president, PRCAI

Santanu Gogoi, founding partner, First Partners - associate vice president, PRCAI (in a newly evolved role, previously “Secretary,” to reflect its broader strategic mandate)



“These are transformative times for the Public Relations industry in India and is projected to nearly double by end of the decade. At PRCAI, we understand the pulse of this change and are committed to build a respected, sustainable and action-oriented industry body,” said Deeptie Sethi, CEO, PRCAI. “As president, Atul Sharma led with exemplary vision and integrity, and with Kunal Kishore and the newly elected and diversely represented leadership team, our focus remains steadfast on ethical standards, industry excellence, capacity development, and nurturing future-ready talent. Together, we aim to elevate the profession, built on reputation, rooted in responsibility.”

PRCAI also announced its five national chairs in EXCOM, including 1 new role, each driving a specific mandate to advance the association’s strategic priorities:

Nandita Lakshmanan, national chair, growth and standardisation, founder, The PRactice

Dolly Tayal - national chair, marketing communications and global networks, and the managing director, Burson Genesis

Abhishek Gulyani- national chair, talent and academia connect, and the managing director India and head of corporate affairs, APAC, Zeno Group

Vivek Rana- national chair, learning and thought leadership, and the managing partner, Gnothi Seauton

Rishi Seth- national chair, public affairs and advocacy, and the founder and CEO of Evoc Communications Consulting in a newly created role



Reflecting on his tenure, Atul Sharma shared, “Having worked in the public relations industry for over two and a half decades, my time with PRCAI has been one of the most meaningful ways I’ve been able to give back to the profession that shaped me. It’s been an honor to lead PRCAI through a period of real change- one that’s seen us move from intent to action, and from ambition to real outcomes. I’m grateful for the trust of my peers and proud of all we’ve built together.”

Newly elected President Kunal Kishore added, “I’m honoured to take on this role at a time when the Indian PR industry is poised for its next phase of evolution. My vision is to build PRCAI as a dominant, respected voice in the country — one that not only represents our industry but shapes it. We will work to expand our national footprint, introduce a new industry charter focused on ethics, innovation, and professionalism, and deepen engagement with all stakeholders — from clients to academia, media to government. It’s time for public relations to be recognised as a core pillar of the media and marketing ecosystem, and I look forward to driving that transformation with all the elected leaders and our CEO.”