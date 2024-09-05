PRCAI launches PRana 2024: Story convention on PR’s role in nation-building

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The platform highlights the power of storytelling in effecting positive change and contributing to the next phase of India's growth.
The Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) hosted the inaugural edition of PRana 2024: Shaping the Story of India on September 4, 2024 at The Leela, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, which was attended by 20 key opinion leaders, 100-plus C-suite leaders and communicators with the aim to co-create the new narrative of the nation, as India marches towards the centennial independence celebrations in 2047.
The convention underscored the importance of compelling narratives for inspiring change, fostering innovation and contributing to the country’s growth. The event witnessed the launch of the survey-based report ‘Bharat ki Baat 2024’, a study commissioned by PRCAI to LocalCircles, a community platform and pollster on public issues and governance.
This study received over 180,000 responses from over 40,000 citizens located in 396 districts of India and it sought citizens’ views on their hopes and aspirations in 10 key areas: growth and prosperity; geo-political influence; infrastructure; healthcare; sustainability and environment; education; skilling, employment and livelihood; ease of living cities and digital governance; technology and innovation; and communications and information.
“India under the leadership Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is leading the world towards greater height in every field, be it infrastructure, fintech, federal governance and many more. The Government aims to ensure 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' to accomplish our goal for Viksit Bharat which coincides with 100 years of Independence. I believe all this will not be possible without an informed nation which can only be achieved with transparency and good governance. In my opinion, the communication fraternity will play a crucial role in achieving our goals for its citizens,” said Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia, Union Minister for Communication and North Eastern Region.
“The role of public relations is fast changing from communicators to business enablers. PRana 2024 for the first time will bring together India’s key opinion leaders and reputation custodians who have a significant role in storytelling for nation building. ‘Bharat ki Baat 2024’ report by PRCAI validates the growing significance of the role of the public relations industry and the communications function in government, businesses or civil society organisations for ethical and authentic information," said Deeptie Sethi, CEO, PRCAI.
“At the cornerstone of authentic communication and reputation management, the PR industry is well-positioned to shape and accelerate the nation's growth trajectory. Through PRana 2024, we have laid the foundation for a new era of strategic storytelling. With the launch of the Bharat Ki Baat 2024 report, we are also capturing real Indian voices, painting a vivid picture of the nation that India hopes to become as we approach India@100. Our overarching goal remains to amplify India’s voice and celebrate its achievements through the power of new-age communication,” said Kunal Kishore, vice-president, PRCAI.
The convention introduced a brand-new speech format called ‘300Wise’, where speakers delivered concise speeches in five minutes. Influential key opinion leaders shared their vision for India@100 at PRana 2024 which centered around how powerful ideas can positively impact four pivotal pillars of reputation centered around Leadership and Vision, Emotional Quotient, Country Economics and Social Elevation.
PRCAI at the story convention unveiled a sonic identity: the PRana Taal- Rise Together, a music composition by Tejas Menon saluting the spirit of new promising India.