PRCAI launches PRana 2024: Story convention on PR’s role in nation-building

“India under the leadership Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is leading the world towards greater height in every field, be it infrastructure, fintech, federal governance and many more. The Government aims to ensure 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' to accomplish our goal for Viksit Bharat which coincides with 100 years of Independence. I believe all this will not be possible without an informed nation which can only be achieved with transparency and good governance. In my opinion, the communication fraternity will play a crucial role in achieving our goals for its citizens,” said Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia, Union Minister for Communication and North Eastern Region.