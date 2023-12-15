Primex Media Services bags PR mandate for Surat Diamond Bourse’s inauguration ceremony

The agency will chart the PR strategies for Surat Diamond Bourse.
Surat-based Primex Media Services has secured the mandate for Surat Diamond Bourse. Primex Media Services will chart the PR strategies for Surat Diamond Bourse.
Speaking about the development, Mathurbhai Savani, director, Surat Diamond Bourse, said, “Surat is the global hub of diamond processing. With Surat Diamond Bourse we aim to make Surat a thriving hub of diamond trading. Primex Media Services will help in extending our reach in India and internationally. We have full faith in their expertise and commitment to excellence and are happy to hand over the responsibility for managing our public image to them. We are confident that Primex Media Services will play an important role in helping us achieve our goals and creating a positive brand image.”
Nitesh Desai, director, Primex Media Services, said, “We are delighted with the opportunity to work with Surat Diamond Bourse as its PR partner. This mandate strengthens our position as a leading company in the PR industry. The association also reflects the mutual trust and understanding between us and Surat Diamond Bourse. Using our experience and expertise, and Surat Diamond Bourse’s rising influence, we are confident of enhancing its visibility in the media space by effectively communicating its achievements, innovations and contributions.”