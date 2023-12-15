Primex Media Services bags PR mandate for Surat Diamond Bourse’s inauguration ceremony

Speaking about the development, Mathurbhai Savani, director, Surat Diamond Bourse, said, “Surat is the global hub of diamond processing. With Surat Diamond Bourse we aim to make Surat a thriving hub of diamond trading. Primex Media Services will help in extending our reach in India and internationally. We have full faith in their expertise and commitment to excellence and are happy to hand over the responsibility for managing our public image to them. We are confident that Primex Media Services will play an important role in helping us achieve our goals and creating a positive brand image.”