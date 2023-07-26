Prisma AI appoints Pitchfork Partners as strategic communication partner

The mandate was won followed by a multi-agency pitch.
Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting LLP, a Mumbai-based firm with operations across India, has won the strategic communication mandate for Prisma AI, a global pioneer in visual artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions.
The mandate followed a multi-agency pitch in which Pitchfork Partners was chosen owing to its profound expertise in managing strategic communication for Indian and global technology businesses. The consultancy aims to position Prisma AI as a leader in Computer Vision Technology.
Pitchfork Partners will work on Prisma AI’s overall communication approach, from planning and formulation of key messaging to implementing effective campaign strategies, building and elevating brand awareness, and reaching out to relevant stakeholders to apprise them of the company’s offerings.
Prisma AI specializes in cognitive & predictive information technologies, specifically visual-based AI applications to name a few body behavioral analysis, sentiment analysis, OCR, image, video, face, object recognition.
Pannkajj D Desai, Chief Operating Officer, Pitchfork Partners, said: “Prisma AI has done some incredible, transformative work in AI and is a true pioneer in that space. While AI is still nascent, the impact it can have on the growth journey of organizations, individuals and society is tremendous. Pitchfork Partners and Prisma AI share a common belief system that has innovation at its core. We are confident of helping them realize their strategic communication goals.”
Dr Shreeram Iyer, chairman and group CEO, Prisma AI, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Pitchfork Partners. Considering their in-depth understanding along with capabilities and their work with notable technology companies, we believe that they are uniquely placed to assist us in building brand salience across India. We look forward to a rewarding partnership as we chart a course to transform the global landscape of AI-based technology.”