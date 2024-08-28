PRSI Ahmedabad hosts roundtable discussion on ‘Future Challenges and Opportunities in Public Relations’

The discussion later shifted to the role of PR in organisational decision-making. Opinions of members present during the discussions varied on whether PR has gained importance in boardrooms, with some participants arguing that it still lacks the recognition it deserves, as compared to advertising agencies, which are often seen as more creative and provide more tangible results, which makes them more integral to business and marketing strategies. This led to a deliberation on how AVEs still continue to be the benchmark for measuring the effectiveness of a PR campaign, in spite of it being a redundant measurement tool considering the fast-changing media and audience landscape.