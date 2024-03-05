Ram Madhvani Films appoints Pitchfork Partners as its communication partner

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The consultancy will bolster brand recognition and market presence for the businesses through strategic communication initiatives.
Ram Madhvani Films, a production house known for works like Neerja and Aarya in Hindi cinema and the OTT space, has appointed Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting, a Mumbai-based agency specialising in strategic communications, as its communication partner. Pitchfork Partners' mandate also includes Equinox Films, the ad-production house known for ads such as Humara Bajaj anthem and Happydent White along with Equinox Virtual, their gaming vertical.
With this collaboration, Pitchfork Partners will lead corporate communications efforts for the three verticals, focusing on enhancing brand awareness and market engagement.
Expressing his optimism, Ram Madhvani, award winning filmmaker, visionary producer and founder of Equinox Films, Equinox Virtual and Ram Madhvani Films, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Pitchfork Partners on board as our strategic communications partner. Their tactical insights and industry know-how will play a crucial role in amplifying our brand narrative and fostering greater engagement with our audiences. We look forward to collaborating with them to achieve our communication objectives."
Amita Madhvani co-producer, Ram Madhvani Films, Equinox Films and Equinox Virtual, says, "Ram Madhvani films, Equinox Films & Equinox Virtual represents the forefront of our creative vision, pushing the boundaries of storytelling through immersive experiences. Furthermore, we are committed to harnessing cutting-edge technologies to transport audiences into captivating virtual worlds. Our partnership with Pitchfork Partners signifies our dedication to sharing these innovative narratives with the world. Together, we look forward to shaping the future of entertainment and inspiring the Indian audiences."
Commenting on the partnership, Jaideep Shergill, co-founder,Pitchfork Partners, remarked, "Ram Madhvani Films and Equinox Films have carved a niche for themselves in the media and entertainment and advertising industry, and we are honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of enhancing their communication efforts. Through strategic messaging and targeted outreach, we aim to amplify their brand impact and reach new heights of success in the ever-evolving entertainment landscape."