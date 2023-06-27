SanchiConnect onboards Adgcraft as the communication strategic partner

The partnership between SanchiConnect and Adgcraft promises to create a synergy that will drive greater awareness, collaboration, and growth opportunities for deep tech startups
SanchiConnect, a organisation dedicated to supporting emerging technology ventures, announces its partnership with Adgcraft, a new-age public relations agency, to strengthen its public relations initiatives and expand its reach in the startup ecosystem.
SanchiConnect has rapidly emerged as a distinguished community, serving as a catalyst for the development of over 500 curated deep tech startups. With the support of more than 100 active institutional venture funds, over 20 business accelerator partners, 30+ incubator partners, and 30+ industry and corporate partners, SanchiConnect has built a robust ecosystem to help startups sustain and thrive.
Recognizing the importance of effective communication and the need to reach a wider audience, SanchiConnect has chosen Adgcraft as its strategic public relations partner. Adgcraft brings a wealth of experience and expertise in public relations and marketing, and their track record of success in the tech industry aligns perfectly with SanchiConnect's objectives.
"We are delighted to welcome Adgcraft as our PR partner," said Dr. Sunil Shekhawat, founder and CEO of SanchiConnect. "Their deep understanding of the startup ecosystem and proven ability to craft compelling narratives and engage with key stakeholders will significantly enhance our public relations efforts. Together, we aim to create greater awareness of the incredible work done by deep tech startups within our community and attract more opportunities for collaboration and growth."
As SanchiConnect continues its journey to empower startups, the collaboration with Adgcraft will play a pivotal role in showcasing the groundbreaking innovations and disruptive technologies being developed within the community. Through targeted media outreach, thought leadership campaigns, and strategic storytelling, the partnership aims to elevate the visibility of Sanchiconnect and its member startups on a global scale.
On the partnership, Abhinay Kumar Singh, CEO of Adgcraft said "We are thrilled to join forces with SanchiConnect. They have built an exceptional ecosystem, and we are excited to amplify their story and the incredible impact of deep tech startups. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to generate meaningful media coverage and foster valuable connections that will contribute to the growth and success of the community steered by SanchiConnect."
The partnership between SanchiConnect and Adgcraft promises to create a synergy that will drive greater awareness, collaboration, and growth opportunities for deep tech startups. Through strategic communication initiatives, SanchiConnect aims to inspire entrepreneurs, attract investments, and build a sustainable future for the startup ecosystem.