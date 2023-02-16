SGA partners with Rahul Jain and Sudhir Shetty to launch a new communication consulting business

The duo aims to introduce a new brand of storytelling catering to both traditional and internet economy clients.
Strategic Growth Advisors (SGA) has partnered with PR veterans Rahul Jain and Sudhir Shetty to launch a new age communication consulting business. With a combined experience of 50+ years, the duo aims to introduce a new brand of storytelling catering to both traditional and internet economy clients.
Rahul and Sudhir aim to build a robust and agile communications brand that will uphold the voice of its clients through its simple, uncluttered and intent-driven storytelling. Having advised over 200 brands thus far, they are well-aligned with the dynamics of evolving communication requirements and aim to provide contemporary and bespoke solutions.
Rahul and Sudhir will bring in intellectual capital and creative thinking capabilities thus making SGA uniquely positioned in the category to offer integrated and end-to-end solutions to businesses across lifecycles. Currently SGA manages over 250+ clients offering investor relations, corporate reporting and brand & design services among others.
On Rahul and Sudhir coming as Partners & Jt-CEOs, Samir Shah, managing director, SGA said: "We are elated to have Rahul and Sudhir as Partners to launch a new-age communication consulting business. They will strengthen SGA to establish it as a complete stakeholder engagement firm. Rahul's deep understanding of internet economy businesses and his proven consultancy skills distinctively position him to take SGA Communications' Practice to its next phase of growth journey. We are confident that they will be successful in developing a unique approach to brands' business requirements.
Commenting on his new role as partner and Jt-CEO – Comms and PR, SGA, Rahul said "Indian public relations and communications industry is at the cusp of a massive transformation driven by the rapid digitisation and expansion of the new economy business. SGA will have an edge over others to offer end-to-end communication solutions for both startups and enterprise businesses. Looking forward to exciting times and also extremely thankful to Samir for this association as we embark on this journey to chart out a new phase of growth for our clients and our people."
On being elevated as partner and Jt-CEO – Comms and PR, SGA, Sudhir said: "I extend a warm welcome to Rahul for joining us in our new journey. We are confident that our team will benefit immensely from his expertise in building businesses and fast-tracking the growth. I take this opportunity to thank Samir for reinforcing his confidence in me and allowing me to expedite our vision for the communications business," Sudhir added.
Rahul has over 20 years of experience in the communications and PR space. In his last stint of almost a decade with Adfactors PR, he was instrumental in building the Fintech and New Economy space from ground zero. He has closely worked with 100+ internet economy brands and thoroughly understands the intricacies of the startup ecosystem.
With an overall experience of over 27 years, including a 16-year stint at Adfactors PR. At Adfactors PR Sudhir, had fostered Public Relations (PR) & Investor Relations (IR) practices that served clients across sectors. He has overseen the communication strategies for complex M&A transactions, crises, corporate activities, Public Offerings for some of the big Indian as well as multinational companies over the years. Sudhir hails from a financial journalist background and has worked across leading wire agencies and a financial daily for over 9 years.