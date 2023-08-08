Singer India appoints Six Degrees BCW as Strategic Communications Partner

The account was won following a competitive multi-agency pitch.
Singer India, a leading player in the sewing machine and home appliances categories, has taken a strategic step to enhance its brand presence and market positioning. The company has appointed Six Degrees BCW, a leading public relations and communications group in India, as its official communications agency following a competitive multi-agency pitch.
With a legacy spanning over 170 years, Singer has been a trusted name in the sewing machine industry, symbolizing innovation and quality. To further solidify its foothold in the Indian market and tap into new opportunities, Singer India has joined forces with Six Degrees BCW. The agency will collaborate closely with Singer to provide strategic consultation, reinforce the brand's commitment to India, and devise impactful campaigns to boost its visibility.
Rakesh Khanna, vice chairman and managing director of Singer India, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "As we embark on a transformative journey, we are excited to have Six Degrees BCW by our side. Their expertise aligns with our vision to elevate our brand and seize the promising prospects ahead. We believe that this collaboration will contribute to making a positive difference in the lives of our consumers."
The collaboration aims to leverage Six Degrees BCW's experience and insights in the consumer durables industry to create tailored strategies that resonate with Singer's target audience. By adopting an Earned-Plus approach, the agency seeks to drive brand growth and establish a lasting impact.
Vandana Sandhir, India Lead at Six Degrees BCW, shared her anticipation for the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with Singer India to elevate its brand presence. Our team is dedicated to developing strategies that will deeply connect with Singer's audience and propel brand growth. By combining our expertise with Singer's legacy, we are confident in forging a successful and enduring collaboration."
Singer India's decision to team up with Six Degrees BCW reflects its commitment to evolving its brand narrative, connecting with consumers, and staying at the forefront of the sewing machine and home appliances industry. As the partnership unfolds, both entities are poised to create impactful campaigns that resonate with customers and reinforce Singer's position as a trusted and innovative brand in India.