SociallKnot secures PR mandate for OneStep Global

SociallKnot, an integrated marketing, social media & PR Company headquartered in Gurgaon, has announced its acquisition of the Public Relations mandate for OneStep Global. This collaboration is significant for both entities as they join forces to propel OneStep Global's mission of facilitating the growth of universities and colleges across India and Asia.
"Our partnership with OneStep Global exemplifies our commitment to empowering organisations with comprehensive marketing solutions," remarked Shweta Tanwar Mukherjee, partner/head - social media, content & PR. "We are excited to collaborate with a company like OneStep Global, and together, we aim to amplify their impact in international education."
As part of this strategic alliance, SociallKnot will leverage its expertise in social media marketing, content creation, and marketing strategy development to enhance OneStep Global's brand visibility and integrity. By crafting compelling narratives and utilising cutting-edge marketing tools, SocialKnot endeavours to support OneStep Global in achieving its goal of becoming the world's most trusted growth partner for educational institutions worldwide.
"We are delighted to embark on this journey with SociallKnot," said Aritra Ghosal, founder and director at OneStep Global. "Their proven track record of delivering innovative marketing solutions aligns seamlessly with our mission, and we are confident that this collaboration will yield remarkable outcomes for both our organisations."