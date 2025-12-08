Sorta Famous launches in India with modern PR approach

Sorta Famous, a new public relations and communications agency, has announced its entry into the Indian market. The agency positions itself as a PR outfit built around culture-led storytelling and contemporary communication practices.

Founded by communications strategist Nandini Mahant, Sorta Famous aims to operate at the intersection of traditional PR and modern influence-building. Its service offering includes media relations, brand communication, digital PR, thought-leadership development, creator partnerships, reputation management and launch strategies for emerging and established brands.

Commenting on the launch, Nandini Mahant, founder of Sorta Famous, said: “India’s communication landscape is transforming at an incredible pace, and brands today need more than conventional PR—they need cultural intelligence. Sorta Famous is created to help brands show up in ways that feel real, relevant, and resonant. We don’t just chase headlines; we build narratives that people genuinely care about.”

Mahant added, “At Sorta Famous, our approach is rooted in clarity, creativity, and credibility. Whether it’s shaping brand identity, amplifying voices, or driving meaningful visibility, we’re here to build influence that lasts—not hype that fades.”

With its India launch, Sorta Famous intends to work with high-growth startups, consumer brands, creators and leaders seeking strategic storytelling. The agency will initially operate remotely with plans to set up on-ground teams in major metro markets over the coming year.