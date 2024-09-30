SPAG Finn Partners sets sights on digital health marketing and global expansion

As digital health solutions and AI-driven diagnostics rise, effective communication has become the secret sauce to making complex medical innovations accessible to all. SPAG Finn Partners, an integrated marketing and communications agency specialising in health, technology, and med-tech, has spent the last decade mastering this art and now has ambitious plans for expansion across Asia and beyond.

Shivani Gupta, managing partner, culture and brand reputation-Asia, says that each step of the process has taught her something new. One of the key lessons over the past decade has been how to properly manage time and structure a team.

“We’ve always focussed on bridging the gap between innovation and healthcare accessibility. Our core value has been to stay ‘real,’ whether in our commitments, deliverables, or the narratives we create.

The agency’s success after receiving the "New Agency of the Year" award in 2015 prompted it to open an office in Singapore in 2017, becoming the first Indian agency to do so. However, this presented obstacles, and it had to slow down and re-strategise, but it was always committed to having an impact.

Partnership with Finn Partners

SPAG announced its partnership with FINN Partners, a global marketing and communications agency, in July 2022. According to Gupta, this approach reflects its values—working with dedication and respect for others.

SPAG, together with FINN Partners, strengthened its team and opened new offices to expand beyond health and technology. This strategic expansion has helped the firm improve its expertise in areas such as digital thought leadership, policy advocacy, and integrated marketing.

“Our partnership is built on a people-first mentality. We believe in taking care of our employees and ensuring that they all grow together. Collaboration is the key, and with FINN Partners, we’ve brought diverse talents together, creating an environment where creativity thrives and big ideas come to life. Through this partnership, we've not only maintained our regional leadership but also expanded our impact globally,” adds Gupta.

She also states that it has grown significantly besides health communications and advocacy, which have been SPAG’s main focus areas, following its merger with FINN Partners in 2022.

“Now, we have a global presence with stronger teams, larger portfolios, and expertise in sectors beyond healthcare, such as technology and consumer advocacy, travel, purpose and social impact, and more,” according to her.

Challenges in the PR industry

The world is evolving quickly, as are clients’ and consumers’ expectations. The media landscape is changing at a rapid pace as technology advances. Gupta believes that PR leaders must constantly upskill, understand audience behaviour, and create integrated campaigns that resonate with genuine human emotions.

“Misinformation and disinformation are significant challenges, especially with evolving technologies such as AI, resulting in crisis. We address this by staying vigilant through social listening and data analysis. Once we gather this data, we analyse it strategically to ensure that our communications are accurate and impactful,” she explains.

Gupta also emphasises on recognising the importance of using AI responsibly and ethically, ensuring transparency and fairness in its application. While AI plays a key role in building stronger efficiencies, she says that it is equally important to deeply value the irreplaceable human touch in our communications.

Future Plans

SPAG Finn Partners is prepared for continued growth, with strategic expansion plans across Asia and beyond. Gupta says that the agency has expanded across Southeast Asia, with offices in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

“In the region, our presence extends to Thailand, Australia, China, and Hong Kong, while globally, we have offices in the US and Europe, including London and other key locations. Recently, we’ve expanded into Japan and Korea through partner offices,” she adds.

Looking ahead, the company intends to strengthen its leadership in health communications while enhancing its capabilities in the technology and consumer sectors. Gupta says that advocacy will remain the agency’s core strength and will continue to build on that.

“We are also aiming to grow our digital health marketing capabilities and expand our team in this evolving space. The future is bright, and we’re poised for a journey of innovation and impactful growth,” she comments.