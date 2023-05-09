Story Brews wins ArisUnitern RE Solutions’s mandate

Commenting on the win Natasha Gupta, founder of Story Brews said, “Story Brews is growing and with that, we are also growing our real estate portfolio. We have a portfolio that includes large corporate contractors, interior designers and developers in addition to start-ups in the area of banking and financial services, Fintech, logistics and technology etc. The win indicates our growing reach and credibility among the leading corporates in the country. Under the new win, we will help the brand in external communications through developing media tie-ups and industry associations.”