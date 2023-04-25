Teamwork Communications bags the PR mandate for FUJIFILM India

The mandate was secured after a multi-agency competitive pitch.
Teamwork Communications, a leading communication and marketing agency, has recently won the full PR mandate for FUJIFILM India, a globally renowned Japanese company with businesses spread across three major verticals, Healthcare, Materials and Imaging. The mandate includes a vast portfolio of technologically advanced products from its diverse businesses of Healthcare, Endoscopy Systems, Photo Imaging Solutions, Digital Still Camera, Instant Camera, Optical Devises, Graphic Communication Solutions, Recording Media & Industrial Product along with Corporate PR for the brand. "We are honored to partner with FUJIFILM India, a brand that has been a leader in innovation and technology for many years," said MS Nikky Gupta, co-founder & CEO of Teamwork Communications. "Our team is excited to bring our strategic communication expertise to FUJIFILM India, helping them achieve their communication goals and objectives in the Indian market."
FUJIFILM is renowned for its commitment to innovation and technology, and Teamwork Communications is excited to bring its strategic communication expertise to the table. As a result of this collaboration, FUJIFILM India will be able to further strengthen its reputation and brand presence in India.
"We are delighted to partner with Teamwork Communications, a leading PR agency that has demonstrated a deep understanding of our industry and the brand," said Abhi Shekhar Singh, Vertical Head, Corporate Communications & CSR, FUJIFILM India. "We look forward to working with them to further enhance our brand presence in India by communicating the stories of excellent work that we are doing for the Indian society."
This partnership marks a significant milestone for Teamwork Communications, as it continues to expand its footprint as a leader in the Indian PR industry. With its deep industry knowledge, strategic communication expertise, and innovative approach, Teamwork Communications is well-positioned to help FUJIFILM India achieve its communication goals and objectives in the years to come.