Teamwork Communications bags the PR mandate for FUJIFILM India

Teamwork Communications, a leading communication and marketing agency, has recently won the full PR mandate for FUJIFILM India, a globally renowned Japanese company with businesses spread across three major verticals, Healthcare, Materials and Imaging. The mandate includes a vast portfolio of technologically advanced products from its diverse businesses of Healthcare, Endoscopy Systems, Photo Imaging Solutions, Digital Still Camera, Instant Camera, Optical Devises, Graphic Communication Solutions, Recording Media & Industrial Product along with Corporate PR for the brand. "We are honored to partner with FUJIFILM India, a brand that has been a leader in innovation and technology for many years," said MS Nikky Gupta, co-founder & CEO of Teamwork Communications. "Our team is excited to bring our strategic communication expertise to FUJIFILM India, helping them achieve their communication goals and objectives in the Indian market."