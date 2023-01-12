The PRchitects wins the PR mandate for Carpediem

Commenting on the announcement, Tarun Kochhar, Founder and CEO, Carpediem, said, “Carpediem thrives on working with entrepreneurs and business leaders in turning their ‘visions into reality’ through shaping brand and talent. We were looking for a PR partner that is able to appreciate and leverage the cross-functional nature of the impact we bring to businesses. The PRchitects comes across as a firm that blends a strong strategic and execution focus - mirroring our own. Hence they seem a perfect fit.”