The PRchitects wins the PR mandate for Carpediem

Communications agency The PRchitects announced today that it had been selected as the official PR partner for Carpediem - an Organization Development and Employer Brand consulting firm. As strategic PR partners, The PRchitects will manage Carpediem' communications strategy and media relations to enhance corporate image, amplify visibility and drive awareness within the industry.
Carpediem was founded in 2001 with the intent to advise businesses in building iconic brands and great places to work. Carpediem occupies a unique positioning of offering the twin specializations of Brand & Human Resources Consulting.
Commenting on the announcement, Tarun Kochhar, Founder and CEO, Carpediem, said, “Carpediem thrives on working with entrepreneurs and business leaders in turning their ‘visions into reality’ through shaping brand and talent. We were looking for a PR partner that is able to appreciate and leverage the cross-functional nature of the impact we bring to businesses. The PRchitects comes across as a firm that blends a strong strategic and execution focus - mirroring our own. Hence they seem a perfect fit.”
"We are thrilled to have been chosen as the official PR partner for Carpediem. Over the last two decades, Carpediem has established itself as a leader in the Organization Development and Employer Branding space. We were particularly impressed with how Carpediem has elegantly brought together their functional expertise of HR, Branding and Experience Design in providing valuable advice to business leaders. We're excited to help uphold this legacy," said Yeindrila Das, Founder, The PRchitects.