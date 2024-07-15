ThinkLaw appoints Pitchfork Partners as its communication counsel

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership will have Pitchfork develop and execute a comprehensive communication strategy for ThinkLaw.
Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting LLP, a Mumbai-based communications agency, has secured the communication mandate for ThinkLaw, a new-age law firm recognised for its research and strategy-driven legal counsel, helping clients navigate the complex legal landscape with ease.
A new-age law firm, ThinkLaw covers a vast ambit of legal matters including being specialists in corporate, commercial, and dispute resolution. Within the corporate and commercial practice, ThinkLaw’s focus areas include mergers and acquisitions, private equity and venture capital, debt, equity and structured finance, startups, and corporate advisory.
The collaboration with Pitchfork Partners will focus on executing a comprehensive communication strategy for ThinkLaw, deployed through relevant channels to showcase celebrated legal firm’s expertise and thought leadership within the industry.
Speaking about the partnership, Tushar Ajinkya, founder and managing partner, ThinkLaw, shared, “As we expand our reach and further solidify our position in the legal industry, Pitchfork's insights and innovative approach will be invaluable in crafting a communication strategy that helps us engage better with all our key relationship sets. Their deep understanding of the communications landscape and their ability to translate complex concepts into compelling narratives will be instrumental in showcasing ThinkLaw's unique value proposition. Together, we aim to position ThinkLaw as the go-to firm for businesses seeking holistic, research-driven legal solutions that address the 'big picture' challenges.”
Jaideep Shergill, co-founder of Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting, added, “We’re quite thrilled to be partnering with ThinkLaw. Their dedication to client empowerment resonates with our approach to communications. This collaboration offers a great opportunity to combine our expertise and develop an impactful communication strategy that will propel ThinkLaw's success and effectively position the firm as thought leaders in the legal fraternity.”