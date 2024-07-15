ThinkLaw appoints Pitchfork Partners as its communication counsel

Speaking about the partnership, Tushar Ajinkya, founder and managing partner, ThinkLaw, shared, “As we expand our reach and further solidify our position in the legal industry, Pitchfork's insights and innovative approach will be invaluable in crafting a communication strategy that helps us engage better with all our key relationship sets. Their deep understanding of the communications landscape and their ability to translate complex concepts into compelling narratives will be instrumental in showcasing ThinkLaw's unique value proposition. Together, we aim to position ThinkLaw as the go-to firm for businesses seeking holistic, research-driven legal solutions that address the 'big picture' challenges.”