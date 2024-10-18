Treize Communications bags PR mandate of Ayurveda brand Ayushakti

Ayushakti, a global ayurvedic health centre has partnered with Treize Communications, a communication consultancy and public relations firm, founded by Sonam Shah, for its PR and communications.
As part of the mandate, Treize Communications will be handling the offline and online PR for Ayushakti and its co-founder Smita Naram, who is a well-accomplished Ayurvedic physician, pharmaceutical herbalist, and nutritionist. The agency will be responsible for getting her featured in a timely and strategic manner in new-age media outlets, thus enhancing and escalating the overall brand recall.
Ayushakti is a well-established Ayurveda company which was co-founded by Ayurveda expert Dr. Smita Pankaj Naram in 1987. They have played an integral role in creating awareness of Ayurveda across the globe including Asia, the U.S.A., Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the UK.
Speaking on the association, Smita Naram, co-founder at Ayushakti said, “In today's time, having a strong media presence is very important. Digital medium has grown a lot, and it helps us in helping people to know about Ayurvedic tips easily. Having the right presence on digital and print is essential.”
“PR is a key tool for any consumer-facing brand, as it adds a lot of value and benefits. We have worked with Sonam and her team in the past and are excited to partner once again for our long-term vision.”
Speaking on the association with Ayushakti, Sonam Shah, founder and CEO, Treize Communications, said, “We are grateful to Dr. Smita and the team at Ayushakti, for believing in us and keeping faith in our work. It’s always a pleasure to work with them and we look forward to our association.”