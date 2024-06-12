Tute Consult joins PALOMAR's network to lead its India mandate

“Pilot Room's vision for establishing PALOMAR focuses on engaging partners with a deep understanding of the international landscape and extensive knowledge of specific markets to meet the evolving needs of our clients. Committed to providing integrated and effective communication solutions, Pilot Room, consistently values localised PR expertise with a global mindset. This allows us to craft campaigns on both local and global scales, tailor-made to individual countries to successfully address brand’s demands. Collaborating with partners aligned with target markets with a tailored, boutique approach to clients, we can develop international and integrated PR strategies that truly resonate within communities worldwide.” says Chiara Fornari, partner at Pilot Room and founder of PALOMAR.