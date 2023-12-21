TVS Electronics names Pitchfork Partners as communications partner in India

The mandate that was awarded after a competitive pitch process, includes strategic communication for the brand.
TVS Electronics, the home grown, electronic products and warranty solutions Indian company has appointed Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting as its new communication partner in India. Through this appointment, Pitchfork Partners will drive marketing communications for TVS-E, building and elevating awareness about the brand.
The mandate that was awarded after a competitive pitch process, includes strategic communication for the brand with an aim to enhance TVS-E’s leadership position in the Indian market.
Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Jaideep Shergill, co-founder, Pitchfork Partners, said, “TVS Electronics has been pioneering innovative and cutting-edge solutions for decades now through an array of products and services. We are proud to work with this iconic brand and I am confident that our expertise in managing strategic communication for Indian as well as global businesses in the technology sector will play a role in helping them achieve their communication goals.”
Speaking on the appointment,Rangesh AB, Dy. GM, marketing & communications at TVS Electronics mentioned, “We are thrilled to have Pitchfork Partners as our marketing communications partner. Their passion for brand building coupled with their comprehensive and innovative approach led us to appointing the team to drive marketing and brand communications for TVS-E. We look forward to leveraging their expertise as our trusted partners as we navigate the dynamic business landscape.”