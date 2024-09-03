Uncut PR bags media mandate for Legends League Cricket 2024

“We are happy to onboard Uncut PR once again for the upcoming season of Legends League Cricket. Legends League Cricket is a one of its kind, elite competition that brings back the most loved cricketers to do what they do best. Uncut PR’s quick thinking, innovative, hands on approach has been key through the entirety of last season and it was the right move for us to continue with them,” said Raman Raheja, co-founder of Legends League Cricket.