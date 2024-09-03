Uncut PR bags media mandate for Legends League Cricket 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Uncut PR will be strategising and mapping out LLC’s PR-related activities to ensure a strong presence.
Uncut PR, a PR agency bags the media mandate for the Legends League Cricket for the second time in a row. Legends League Cricket is a global T20 league where retired cricketing legends come back to play competitive cricket again. Uncut PR will be the brand’s PR and communications partner and will be strategising and mapping out LLC’s PR-related activities to ensure a strong presence.
“We are excited to partner with Legends League Cricket once again. We understand the mechanisms of the sports sector and working with such an iconic league, LLC again cements our belief in the progress we are making. This will also give us an opportunity at global exposure and we are committed to furthering the brand’s recognition, growth and contribute to their journey,” said Aditi Srivastava Dhanu, founder, Uncut PR.
Uncut PR is a fast-growing sports PR and marketing firm, bringing together the sports industry players to support the country’s athletic boom.
“We are happy to onboard Uncut PR once again for the upcoming season of Legends League Cricket. Legends League Cricket is a one of its kind, elite competition that brings back the most loved cricketers to do what they do best. Uncut PR’s quick thinking, innovative, hands on approach has been key through the entirety of last season and it was the right move for us to continue with them,” said Raman Raheja, co-founder of Legends League Cricket.
“Uncut PR thrives on working with the best sporting leagues and sporting talent across various sports in India and around the world. Associating with LLC again reassures us of the the work we do and are looking forward to be a working cog within the 2nd most viewed cricketing league in the world,” signs off Roma Dutia, co-founder, Uncut PR.