Value 360 Communications and RepIndia collaborate to form a new entity 'RepValue'

The advisory board for RepValue will be announced soon.
Value 360 Communications, India's leading and fastest-growing comms-tech firm and RepIndia, one of India’s largest independent communication firms, today announced a JV to form a new entity named RepValue to offer clients and brands an advanced mechanism for superior, real-time reputation management insights and solutions. The combined synergy of RepIndia and Value 360’s digital and PR capabilities over decades will enable clients to significantly enhance their reputation and brand communication matrix.
RepValue will focus on creating a strategic crossover of PR and digital reputation management to build holistic, full-service, insight lead and outcome-based brand reputation solutions. The collaborative ambit will span tech-backed capabilities, including creative innovation, content creation, online branding, crisis management, social listening, and round the clock response management, CRM, SEO, social media, corporate communication, and perception management, to bolster the online reputation and presence for key brands.
Ayesha Chenoy, chairperson and founder, RepIndia, said, "I’m excited to partner with Value 360. We have a common vision, ethics and a proven track record and reputation. What the market needs today is a single strategic, seamless solution. Reputation management is not reactive, but proactive. We need to own our narrative. Every piece of communication needs to go through a reputation filter, every brand issue needs to be managed before it becomes a crisis. This is the first solution that will make the brands future ready, in a world where everything can change in a minute”.
Kunal Kishore, founder director, Value 360 Communications, said, "Both Value 360 Communications and RepIndia have charted similar growth trajectories in the communications and digital space. In a world witnessing strong integration of comms and digital, the two powerhouses will together bring in a solution for Indian organisations that can lead to effective reputation management. In a digital-first world where online conversations impact the sentiment around a brand, we will offer a comprehensive solution that draws strengths from both and raises the bar in reputation management."
Archit Chenoy, CEO, RepIndia, said, "The strategy will be based on the fundamental needs of the business and brand, and the partners will ensure economies of scale not only in terms of pricing but also in efficiency and quality so as to protect shareholder values.”
RepValue brings a brand promise of exceptional thought leadership, strategic, customised solutions and sniper-focussed execution with experience spanning across industries and a talent base of over 800+ dedicated professionals. It will create a single integrated solution to protect and nurture client reputation. Both communication firms have a legacy of building strong global and Indian brands, including Adani Group, JSW, Tata Trusts, MG Motor India, Canon, Suzuki, Amazon, Paytm, Audi, Shopify, KAYAK, The Body Shop, Haldiram's, and many more.