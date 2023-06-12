Value 360 Communications bags the mandate to oversee PR and brand-related activities for Erekrut

As a part of the mandate the agency will manage the brand's corporate and technology reputation, daily visibility enhancement, strategic communication counsel, and media relations.
Value 360 Communications has bagged the mandate to oversee PR and brand-related activities for Erekrut. As a part of the mandate the agency will manage the brand's corporate and technology reputation, daily visibility enhancement, strategic communication counsel, and media relations.
The decision to on board Value 360 Communications with the PR mandate followed an extensive and meticulous review process. It is attributed to the agency's deep domain knowledge and strategic approach to driving brand messaging across the target audience.
Ravinder Goyal, co-founder, Erekrut said, "We're excited to partner with Value 360 Communications to enhance our PR and brand reputation. Their domain expertise and strategic approach will help promote our brand narrative in a better way. We are impressed by their creativity, planning, and attention to detail. We anticipate a fruitful partnership ahead."
Vasundhara Singh, senior vice president, Value 360 Communications said, "We are thrilled to be associated with Erekrut. Leveraging our extensive experience serving numerous HR Tech clients, we are confident to further augment their brand equity and help them scale up. We look forward to joining Erekrut on their inspiring journey of providing best-in-class HR Tech solutions to businesses & institutions operating across India."
Since its inception, Erekrut has experienced remarkable growth, transforming into a thriving pre-hiring assessment platform that has captured the attention of investors and gained a substantial jobseeker base of 1million plus and 1000+ active recruiters and 400+ campuses across India. It secured an impressive pre-seed funding of $433.33K from Delhi-based Angel Investors, including fresh investment from promoters. The company has been shortlisted for a highly coveted Accelerator program in the US. With a co-founder boasting over 30+ years of industry experience in Sales, Brand Development, and Corporate Relations, Erekrut is well-equipped for success. Through its pre-hiring assessments, continuous candidate engagement, and effective communication channels it streamline the interview process and maximize the efficiency of candidate selection. Erekrut is connecting the entire eco-system; Recruiters, Job Seekers and Campuses across with zero time and money wastage in filtering out the right candidates using job role based assessments with complete application tracking systems and candidate’s profiling based on their activities at Erekrut.