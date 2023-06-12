Value 360 Communications bags the mandate to oversee PR and brand-related activities for Erekrut

Since its inception, Erekrut has experienced remarkable growth, transforming into a thriving pre-hiring assessment platform that has captured the attention of investors and gained a substantial jobseeker base of 1million plus and 1000+ active recruiters and 400+ campuses across India. It secured an impressive pre-seed funding of $433.33K from Delhi-based Angel Investors, including fresh investment from promoters. The company has been shortlisted for a highly coveted Accelerator program in the US. With a co-founder boasting over 30+ years of industry experience in Sales, Brand Development, and Corporate Relations, Erekrut is well-equipped for success. Through its pre-hiring assessments, continuous candidate engagement, and effective communication channels it streamline the interview process and maximize the efficiency of candidate selection. Erekrut is connecting the entire eco-system; Recruiters, Job Seekers and Campuses across with zero time and money wastage in filtering out the right candidates using job role based assessments with complete application tracking systems and candidate’s profiling based on their activities at Erekrut.