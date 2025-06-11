Value 360 Communications partners with Vivek Anchalia to launch AI Creative Studio

Value 360 Communications, an integrated communications and brand-building firm, has announced its foray into AI-powered content creation through a strategic collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker and AI innovator Vivek Anchalia. This announcement comes at a moment as Value 360 prepares to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) this month, in line with its proposed public listing on the SME Exchange.

The AI-powered creative studio currently under formation will combine generative AI technologies with domain expertise in storytelling, brand strategy, and scalable content production. The venture is designed to offer brands, marketers, and content creators a next-generation solution for high-volume, highly personalised, and cost-efficient campaign production across digital and traditional channels.

"This new AI-powered creative studio reflects Value 360’s larger vision to not just participate, but actively lead the evolution of communications, marketing, and storytelling," said Kunal Kishore, group CEO & co-founder of Value 360 Communications. "As we enter the public markets, we want to demonstrate to our investors, clients, and partners that our growth strategy is rooted in innovation, agility, and anticipating what modern brands will demand over the next decade."

Vivek Anchalia brings unique domain leadership to this venture, having built India’s first AI-native content studio. As founder of Amazing Indian Stories, Anchalia has pioneered AI-powered filmmaking, including India’s first AI-generated feature film Naisha. His previous credits include co-writing Netflix’s Rajma Chawal and directing Tikdam on Jio Hotstar, cementing his credentials as a creative technologist seamlessly blending human narrative with AI capabilities.

"AI is not a threat to creativity, it’s a force multiplier," said Anchalia. "Together, we are building a model that enables brands to scale quality content like never before, while preserving creative integrity. This is the future of storytelling, and I’m excited to build this vision alongside Value 360."

The studio will function as part of Value 360’s broader expansion into adjacent verticals that complement its core public relations and integrated communications business. By blending AI-powered creative solutions with its existing media, influencer, and digital ecosystems, Value 360 aims to offer a fully integrated, end-to-end solution for brands seeking speed, efficiency, and creative scale.

With this move, Value 360 strengthens its positioning as not just a communications agency, but a diversified marketing services platform.