Value 360 Communications to drive Xynteo's public relations strategy

Vipul Kumar, senior partner Xynteo said,“ Xynteo is excited to team up with Value 360 Communications. We operate at the intersection of positive impact and value creation to turn the most complex challenges into opportunities for Good Growth by transforming leaders, organisations, and the interconnected systems they are a part of, and we recognise the crucial importance of effective communication. I am confident that Value 360’s expertise will play a pivotal role in amplifying our message and reaching a wider audience. We believe in their strategic approach, attention to detail, and are eager to embark on a fruitful partnership ahead.”