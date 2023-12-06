Value 360 Communications to drive Xynteo's public relations strategy

The agency will manage Xynteo’s daily visibility enhancement, strategic communication counsel and media relations.
Value 360 Communications has been appointed by Xynteo, a purpose-driven advisory firm, to handle their public relations mandate. Under this collaboration, Value 360 Communications will work towards enhancing Xynteo’s media relations, daily visibility optimization, strategic communication counsel and reputation management for the brand.
The decision to onboard Value 360 Communications follows an extensive review process. The agency's ability to strategically drive brand messaging across the target demographic and its in-depth domain understanding were the key deciding factors.
Vipul Kumar, senior partner Xynteo said,“ Xynteo is excited to team up with Value 360 Communications. We operate at the intersection of positive impact and value creation to turn the most complex challenges into opportunities for Good Growth by transforming leaders, organisations, and the interconnected systems they are a part of, and we recognise the crucial importance of effective communication. I am confident that Value 360’s expertise will play a pivotal role in amplifying our message and reaching a wider audience. We believe in their strategic approach, attention to detail, and are eager to embark on a fruitful partnership ahead.”
Kunal Kishore, founder and director, Value 360 Communications said, “ It’s an honour to be selected as the communication partner for Xynteo. We are grateful to collaborate with organisations that are committed to creating a lasting positive impact for both people and the planet. We look forward to leveraging our strategic communication expertise to enhance Xynteo's brand equity, solidifying their missions of planet-positive and inclusive growth.”
Founded in 2004, Xynteo is an advisory firm with offices in Oslo, London, Mumbai and Gurugram. To enable people and planet-positive growth, Xynteo collaborates with some of the largest organisations in the world. It offers a fresh perspective on how companies lead, collaborate, think, and behave. From embracing the opportunity of Net Zero and moving toward a circular economy to developing socially conscious products and restructuring an equitable stakeholder ecosystem, Xynteo provides a varied framework of solutions including services, coalitions and programmes.