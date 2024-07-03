Value 360 onboards brands like FedEx, Digi Yatra, and more; secures contracts worth 10 crore in Q1 2024-25

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters

Value 360, part of V360 Group, India’s PR and communications consortium, has closed the first quarter of FY 2024-25 with a strong client acquisition streak. Riding a steady wave of growth, the firm has added Rs 10 crore worth of new business to its portfolio.
Successfully navigating highly competitive multi-agency pitches, V360 Group has onboarded giants such as FedEx, Digi Yatra, ResMed, Pernod Ricard, Central Park, Omega Watches, 4700 BC, Novotel, and FNP(formerly known as Ferns and Petals). The line-up of new clients underscores the agency’s expertise in creating comprehensive, end-to-end communication strategies for clients across industries.
Kunal Kishore, group CEO and co-founder – V360 Group, said, “These new partnerships are not merely ‘wins’ for us, they represent the trust and confidence that leading global brands have placed in V360 Group. We are grateful to our new partners, and will collaboratively craft impactful narratives to accelerate their growth journey and elevate their brand value. The first quarter of the fiscal year has been replete with significant milestones for us, giving us the impetus for continued growth in the future.”
Through its multiple wins, V360 Group has demonstrated adaptability and capability of managing a diverse clientele. The distinctive set of new clients -FedEx, ResMed, Pernod Ricard, and Omega Watches, among others is a testament to the agency’s ability to tailor its approach and craft narratives that spark engagement.
V360 Group’s reputation as a partner of choice for brands is further solidified through its integrated approach towards communication. The agency puts forth an end-to-end strategy, encompassing digital marketing, traditional PR, and influencer marketing, strengthening its ability to connect with target audiences across channels. In doing so, the agency is transforming the landscape of PR and digital marketing, while providing award-winning campaigns for its partners.