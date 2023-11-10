Versuni appoints Hill & Knowlton as Global Corporate Communications agency

The account was won following a competitive pitch process.
Versuni, home to some of the world’s most renowned domestic appliances brands, including Philips, Saeco, Gaggia, Preethi, Philips Walita, Senseo and L’OR Barista, has appointed global strategic communications leader, Hill & Knowlton, as its global corporate communications agency.
Following a competitive pitch process, Versuni selected Hill & Knowlton as its strategic communications partner to communicate its purpose “turning houses into homes” to key stakeholders, manage and mitigate risk, and help Versuni drive growth across the 100 markets where the business operates.
The work will be informed by insights from across the agency’s global network. The corporate communications remit includes executive visibility, issues preparedness and management, sustainability communications, employee engagement, and strategic media relations.
Trix Van der Vleuten, head of global brands and marketing strategies at Versuni, said: “We were looking for solid, strategic thinking and a shared enthusiasm to drive global growth through purpose-driven communications that build and protect business value. The Hill & Knowlton team impressed us from the start - no matter what we threw at them throughout the pitch process, they always rose to the challenge. We look forward to doing award winning work together.”
Cora Van den Bossche, director corporate identity and communications at Versuni, said: “Finding an agency that truly understood our business and communications objectives and shared our passion for the brand was very important for us. Hill & Knowlton showed up as a smart strategic partner at every stage of the pitch and gave us total confidence in their ability to strengthen and protect Versuni’s reputation.”
Avra Lorrimer, executive vice president at Hill & Knowlton said: “As soon as we met the Versuni team we were exhilarated by their ambition. Versuni’s belief in communications as a key business and reputation driver aligns with our strengths as an agency – we are excited to unleash the power of communications to accelerate the brand’s growth.”