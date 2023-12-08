Vigor Media Worldwide bags PR mandate for Rana Group

The mandate will be managed by the Delhi-NCR office of Vigor Media Worldwide.
Vigor Media Worldwide, a global media agency has secured the public relations (PR) mandate for Rana Group. The Rana Group is engaged in multiple industries including Infrastructure, Power, Agriculture, Defense, Electric Vehicles, and more, especially prominent in the Electric Vehicles domain under the brand-name Erisha E-Mobility.
Among other group companies, Vigor Media Worldwide will exclusively handle the media mandate for Erisha E-Mobility.
Vigor Media Worldwide bagged the mandate in a competitive bidding process, succeeding in an intense multi-agency pitch. The mandate will be managed by the Delhi-NCR office of Vigor Media Worldwide. The agency's dedicated team, alongside proficient national and international associates, will execute the PR mandate. The primary objective is to enhance Erisha E-Mobility's visibility and supporting the brand's expansion goals.
Expressing enthusiasm about this collaboration, Darshan Rana, chairman & managing director of Rana Group & Group of Companies said, "Partnering with Vigor Media Worldwide aligns with our commitment to excellence and strategic growth. We look forward to leveraging their expertise to effectively communicate our diverse offerings, global partnerships, and highlight the success of Erisha E-Mobility, our esteemed venture renowned as the best Electric Scooters, Electric Bikes,
Electric three-wheelers, and electric buses manufacturing company in India." Commenting on the win, Nikhil Singhal, founder of Vigor Media Worldwide said, "We are honoured to be chosen as the PR partner for Rana Group, a dynamic entity with a vast footprint across industries. Our team is committed to crafting compelling narratives that showcase Rana Group's achievements, values, and its significant role as a key player in various high-tech sectors, including Erisha E Mobility, a beacon in electric mobility solutions."