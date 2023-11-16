Vigor Media Worldwide bags PR Mandate for Sharika Enterprises

The mandate will be handled by the Delhi-NCR office of Vigor Media Worldwide.
Vigor Media Worldwide, a global media agency has secured the Public Relations (PR) mandate for Sharika Enterprises (SEL). This strategic partnership will strengthen the brand's position as a global industry frontrunner.
Vigor Media emerged victorious in a competitive bidding process, following a multi-agency pitch. The agency's team, along with national and international associates, will be responsible for executing the PR mandate. The primary objective is to enhance Sharika Enterprises' brand visibility and solidify its reputation as a trailblazer in the industry and bolster the company’s expansion goals.
Expressing enthusiasm about this partnership, Rajinder Kaul, chairman and managing director, Sharika Enterprises, said, "We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Vigor Media Worldwide in establishing a robust PR and corporate communication framework for us. Their impressive expertise and deep understanding of communication made them the ideal strategic partner we were searching for. Together, we aim to amplify our expansion and invigorate our strong presence in the Power Sector."
Commenting on the same, Nikhil Singhal, founder, Vigor Media Worldwide, said, "We are deeply honoured to be appointed as the strategic communication partner for Sharika Enterprises, a company that has earned a unique identity in the power sector. We are dedicated to providing them with well-crafted and innovative communication strategies that align with their expectations. Leveraging our expertise in brand building and employing a fully integrated media approach, we aim to assist them in achieving their goals."