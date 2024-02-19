Vigor Media Worldwide secures PR mandate for Alstone

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Vigor Media Worldwide, a global media agency, has won the PR mandate for Alstone. Alstone is a metal composite brand in the country, it is the manufacturer of high-pressure laminate, aluminium composite panels, aluminium louvers, and aluminium honeycomb in India.
This partnership reflects Vigor Media Worldwide's expertise in PR and communication. Alstone aims to emerge as a brand that excels in the architectural solutions industry. Specialising in creating high-impact design statements with spectacular and long-lasting architecture, Alstone has redefined the cladding segment.
Expressing his enthusiasm about this partnership, Nikhil Singhal, founder, Vigor Media Worldwide, said,"Our goal is to highlight Alstone’s innovative products and its position in the industry as a trendsetter."
Sumit Gupta, MD, Alstone, said, "We are delighted to take Vigor Media Worldwide on board for our PR needs. With their expertise and strategic approach, we are confident that this collaboration will strengthen our brand presence and help us reach new heights.”
According to the release, Vigor Media Worldwide positions itself for its cross-sectoral expertise spanning various industries, including real estate, education, lifestyle, FMCG, hospitality, healthcare, technology, security, consulting, and many more. The agency's client portfolio includes top-of-the-line brands in the industry.