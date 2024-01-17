Vigor Media Worldwide secures PR mandate for Hi-Tech Pipes

The agency will also lead the brand's investor relations initiatives.
Vigor Media Worldwide, a global media agency specialising in strategic communication, has secured the public relations (PR) mandate for Hi-Tech Pipes (HTPL), a leading manufacturer and supplier in the piping industry. It will also spearhead Hi-Tech Pipes' investor relations initiatives.
This mandate will be managed by Vigor Media Worldwide's Delhi-NCR office. The collaboration underscores the brand's commitment to fortifying its market presence, complemented by Vigor Media Worldwide's dedication to delivering impactful PR solutions.
Expressing enthusiasm for the partnership, Anish Bansal, whole time director and CEO, Hi-Tech Pipes, said, "We are delighted to partner with Vigor Media Worldwide to enhance our brand's visibility and convey our commitment to quality and innovation. Leveraging their expertise in strategic communication, we aim to achieve new milestones in the industry and provide our customers with cutting-edge solutions."
Nikhil Singhal, founder, Vigor Media Worldwide, remarked, "We are honoured to be selected as the PR partner for Hi-Tech Pipes, a dynamic entity in the industry. Our team is dedicated to crafting compelling narratives that showcase the company's accomplishments and values."
The primary objective is to enhance Hi-Tech Pipes’ visibility, manage investor relations, and support the brand's expansion goals through effective PR and communication strategies.